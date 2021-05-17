In-person programming returns to Central Okanagan regional parks

Photo: RDCO

In-person regional parks programs are once again being offered in the Central Okanagan following the latest COVID safety guidelines.

“We’re so excited to be able to once again share our park programs with visitors. In order to keep staff and participants safe, we’re limiting the number of people for each of our programs. They must also pre-register on our website at rdco.com/parksevents," said Isabella Hodson, supervisor of community relations and visitor services

Among the programs available during the rest of May and June:

· Pond Study – join a guided walk to the turtle pond in Mission Creek Regional Park and learn about the aquatic critters that call it home.

· Let’s Talk Trees – learn about various tree species in the Central Okanagan and how they connect with each other.

· Four Food Chiefs – celebrate and share knowledge of these pillars of the Syilx culture and people for thousands of years.

Information on dates, times and locations for the programs can be found at rdco.com/parksevents.