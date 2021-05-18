Dry weather pushing up wildfire danger rating in Thompson-Okanagan

Madison Erhardt

With the extremely dry weather the Okanagan has seen over the last few weeks, most of the Kamloops Fire Centre is now in a moderate to high fire danger rating.

Although rain is in the forecast this week, fire information officer Kayla Fraser says it won't alter the rating.

"We aren't expecting to see too much moisture so we need to make sure that we watch the conditions and just recognize that we are seeing a drier-than-normal spring."

According to Environment Canada, the driest parts of the region have been in the Central and North Okanagan.

"We had our driest ever March and fourth-driest month in April. So we are two months back-to-back extremely dry," says Environment Canada's Doug Lundquist.

Lundquist says only 10 millimetres of rain has fallen in the last two months in Kelowna and only one millimetre of rain has hit in May. While that is far drier than normal, spring typically doesn't bring much rain to the Okanagan until about the middle of May.

"So we can expect right about now to have had a hot spell, and things should be breaking down and getting cooler, more showery and wet. If we don't have that rain we are in trouble — it's going to be a problem for the fire weather forecasters."

Fraser says it's too early to predict how severe wildfire season may get.

"To date this year Kamloops has seen less than average amounts of precipitation. What that means is that the deeper fuels are drying out earlier than usual and wildfires that occur in deeper fuels typically are more difficult to control and extinguish."

BC Wildfire is reminding the public that even though it is still very early into fire season it is still important to be cautious and do what you can to prevent a human-caused wildfire.