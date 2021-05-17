RCMP issuing warning about active bear in Kelowna neighbourhood

Photo: Arthur T. LaBar / Flickr

UPDATE 1:12 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP now tells Castanet that the bear is no longer in the area near Gordon Dr. and Cameron Ave.

"Thank you everyone for your cooperation. The bear has gone back into the woods," states Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

ORIGINAL 1:05 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP have taken the unusual step of issuing a warning about a bear on the run in the Gordon Drive and Cameron Avenue area.

"Kelowna RCMP are requesting that people in the area of Cameron Avenue stay indoors while the BC Conservation Service deals with a bear who has wandered into the area," said a release Monday afternoon.

Bill Hay tells Castanet his wife, Jill spotted what she described as a large bear inside Sunrise Village walls, "she spotted it and then went to try and take a picture."

Sunrise Village is located at Gordon Dr. and Raymer Ave.

Hay says his wife saw the bear jump the fence. RCMP say it now appears the bear has moved closer to Cameron Ave.

The BC Conservation Officer Service is on scene and people in the area are being asked to remain inside along with their pets until the bear has moved on.