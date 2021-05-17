RCMP dive team back in the water searching for missing diver

The search continues for a missing 52-year-old diver in Okanagan.

Emergency crews were called to the east side of the William R. Bennett Bridge in Kelowna Saturday afternoon just before 3 p.m. for a possible drowning after a recreational diver in the lake never resurfaced.

The Kelowna Fire Department, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue and the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team searched into late Saturday evening and most of the day Sunday until the search was suspended.

The search has resumed as of 8 a.m. Monday morning.

"The RCMP dive team is going back into the water and they will be working around the bridge. We are there as a support goal to keep the boats away and let them do their work," said COSAR search manager Duane Tresnich.

Tresnich adds at the time the divers went out on Saturday, the current was unseasonably strong.

"They just brought in some additional personnel. We have used our side scanners and our cameras. We also have a brand-new tool called the aqua lens that we used for the first time this weekend also."

RCMP are reminding the public to stay clear of the search area.