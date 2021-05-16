RCMP investigate overturned kayak

Photo: Contributed

The Kelowna RCMP are investigating after an overturned kayak was found in the water along Mission Creek.

On Sunday, May 16th just after 5:30 p.m. Kelowna RCMP and the Kelowna Fire Department responded to Mission Creek in the area of Pasadena Road and Hollywood Road South for a report of an over turned kayak in the creek.

Three individuals were reportedly seen walking away from the area and told a witness on scene that they lost a kayak.

An overturned kayak was located a short time later in the water.

RCMP are appealing to the public for any information related to the incident as the witness information can not be confirmed at this time.

Police are also looking to confirm the wellbeing and safety of the individual associated to the kayak located in Mission Creek.

If you have any information on this incident or you are the individual associated to the kayak, you are asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and quote file 21-28877.