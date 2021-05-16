IH has announced more COVID-19 school exposures

Photo: Contributed

Interior Health has confirmed COVID-19 exposures at four more schools across Kelowna.

The schools impacted are:

Okanagan Mission Secondary

Pearson Road Elementary

Rutland Middle School

Rutland Senior Secondary

IH says the students impacted are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams.

"The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remains our highest priority. Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible," reads a statement from Central Okanagan Public Schools.

Students are reminded to stay home from school if they show any symptoms.

A full list of active COVID-19 school exposures in the IH region can be found here.