Cooler weather to start this week in the Okanagan

Madison Erhardt

Well, it was nice while it lasted.

According to Environment Canada the scorching hot temperatures we saw this weekend will not be sticking around.

“Once we move into early next week we are heading for a pattern shift to cooler temperatures with showers in the forecast. It does look like that cooler, showery patter is what is in store for the majority of the work week,” said Lisa Erven Meteorologist with Environment Canada.

Monday will see a chance of showers and a high of 21 C.

Tuesday will drop down to a high of 14 C with a mix of sun and cloud and a 40 per cent chance of showers.

Wednesday Environment Canada forecasts a high of 16 degrees Celsius with a mix of sun and cloud.

Thursday and Friday will see sunshine and 20 C and Saturday looks like the nicest day of the week with a high of 22 C and sun.