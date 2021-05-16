New COVID cases are falling across BC, rising slightly in the Thompson-Okanagan

Photo: BC CDC New COVID-19 cases by health service delivery area, identified between May 7 and 13.

As the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to drop across the province, new cases recently rose in the Okanagan.

The latest data released by the BC Centre for Disease Control shows 238 cases of the virus were identified in the Okanagan between May 7 and 13, up from 201 the week prior.

The weekly case count is still far below the high of 414 from back in mid-April.

To date, 6,641 Okanagan residents have tested positive for the virus.

The Kootenay Boundary region recorded 22 new cases between May 7 and 13, the same as the week before, while the East Kootenay area saw new cases cut by more than half to 20 new cases.

The Thompson-Cariboo-Shuswap region recorded 54 new cases, up slightly from the 43 the week before.

As of Friday, there were 467 active COVID-19 cases across the entire Interior.

Provincewide, 3,980 British Columbians tested positive for the virus last week, down more than 800 cases from the week before.

Much of that reduction came from the Fraser South health service delivery area, which has consistently been the worst hit area of the province. That region still saw 1,495 new cases last week, but this was 476 less than the week before.

As of Sunday evening, all British Columbians 18 and older will be eligible to book their vaccine appointment. Those looking to book an appointment must first register here.