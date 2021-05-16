Second day of search for missing diver continues Sunday

Photo: File photo

The search for a missing diver in Okanagan Lake continues Sunday morning.

Emergency Crews were called to the east side of the William R. Bennett Bridge in Kelowna Saturday afternoon just before 3 p.m. for a possible drowning, after a recreational diver in the lake never resurfaced.

The Kelowna Fire Department, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue and the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team searched the area Saturday afternoon, but were unable to find the 52-year-old man.

Twenty-two COSAR volunteers searched until 11:30 p.m. Saturday night and they were back on the water at 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

“We conducted extensive shoreline searches yesterday using bikes and foo teams,” said COSAR's Ed Henczel.

“On the water we had two kayak teams and our 30-foot landing craft which we used to extensively search the area near the bridge.”

The RCMP has asked the public to steer clear of the search area to give searchers space.