Two new exposures to COVID-19 confirmed within Central Okanagan schools

Photo: SD23 Rutland Senior Secondary School

Interior Health confirmed two new COVID-19 exposures at the Rutland Senior Secondary and Pearson Road Elementary on Saturday.

The Central Okanagan School District sent out a release confirming that students or staff impacted are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams.

IH will follow up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.

“The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remains our highest priority. Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible,” Central Okanagan Public Schools said in the release.

The district will continue to work closely with IH to determine if any additional actions are required, and to support ongoing communication to the affected school community

As always, people are reminded to stay home from school if they show any symptoms.

A full list of active COVID-19 school exposures in the IH region can be found here.