Two suspects tried to flee from Kelowna RCMP after police deployed a spike belt on stolen vehicle

Photo: Colin Dacre

Two individuals known to police were arrested on Friday after RCMP deployed a tire deflation device and chased down the suspects who fled on bike and on foot.

Thanks to a coordinated response with the Kelowna RCMP target team, RCMP Air Services, Police Dog Services and RCMP officers, the police were able to locate two stolen vehicles.

On May 14, the Kelowna RCMP Target Team observed a grey Chevrolet Suburban parked in the Rutland area. The vehicle had been stolen overnight during a residential break and enter where a grey Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was also stolen.

Investigators followed the vehicle to the area of Postill Lake Forest Service Road and were able to safely stop the vehicle with the assistance of the rest of the police teams.

“The vehicle attempted to evade police and investigators deployed a tire deflation device,” Cst. Solana Paré, Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna Regional Detachment said in a press release. “As the vehicle continued to flee, the driver allegedly attempted to drive into a plainclothes officer at the scene, who was able to move out of the way to safety.”

The vehicle continued for a short time until it was rendered inoperable and both suspects fled from the car. The male driver fled on a bicycle while the female passenger fled on foot.

The man was arrested by police shortly after and continued to try to resist arrest. In order to take the man into custody, police stated that assistance was required from several backup officers.

The female passenger was located and taken into custody with the assistance of Police Dog Services.

The bicycle the man was riding was also determined to have been stolen on Tuesday in Kelowna. Later that evening, investigators from the Kelowna RCMP Target Team recovered the outstanding stolen Chevrolet Silverado at another residential address.

A 33-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman both from Kelowna were held in police custody on numerous pending charges. The investigation remains ongoing.