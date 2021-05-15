Rescue teams searching for missing diver in Okanagan Lake in Kelowna

Photo: Twitter

The Kelowna Fire department was called in around 2:50 p.m. on Saturday Afternoon to assist in looking for a missing diver on Okanagan Lake nearby Kelowna’s City Park.

Platoon Capt. Dennis Miller with the Kelowna Fire Department said that a marine rescue boat was dispatched to the scene and conducted a primary search in the area.

“We were released from the scene and of course RCMP is in charge of the scene and they requested for COSAR to come out and continue with the search,” he explained.

It is unknown if the diver has been found yet.