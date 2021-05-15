Photo: Contributed

The COVID-19 outbreak at Sandalwood Retirement Resort in Kelowna is over.

Interior Health declared the outbreak on April 23. Two residents died during the outbreak.

“I want to thank the staff and community for their dedication during this outbreak,” said Susan Brown, Interior Health president and CEO. “On behalf of Interior Health, I extend our condolences to the family of the two residents who passed away during the outbreak.”

Sandalwood is an independent living residence operated by Regency Resorts.

“Even though we had cases, this outbreak still shows that immunization is working,” said Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer. “The most important step we can all take is to get vaccinated – this protects all of us and I encourage everyone to register today so that you can be immunized as soon as possible.”

There were 28 cases of COVID-19 linked to the outbreak at Sandalwoods: 26 residents and two staff.