385,000-doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered so far

Interior Health has reached the 385,000-dose milestone of COVID-19 vaccine administered throughout the Interior.

Now, officials are calling for local influencers to help get people registered for their COVID-19 vaccines as the #journey2immunity continues.

“In every community throughout the Interior region, community leaders have been supporting and reassuring their networks for over almost a year and a half,” said Interior Health president and CEO, Susan Brown. “You have been the calming voice in this storm and we need your help today. Encourage your friends, colleagues and contacts to register and schedule their COVID-19 vaccine today, so we can all move forward.”

IH is calling on private sector employers, coaches, faith leaders, service groups, tourism operators and more, to encourage their networks to register and schedule their immunizations.

“This challenging pandemic has pushed people to their limits,” said Brown. “We are so close to seeing light at the end of the tunnel, but our collective success starts with getting people to register for their vaccine notifications. We are asking community leaders to join in and use their influence to help us encourage everyone to get immunized.”

The Interior’s vaccine rollout is a co-ordinated effort between IH and the First Nations Health Authority which has administered 364,749 first doses and 21,530 second doses of vaccine to people throughout the Interior region.

People aged 18 and older are reminded to register for a notification telling them when it is their turn to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

There are three ways to register for notifications: