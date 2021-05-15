Customized truck, suburban have both been recovered

Photo: Bruce Cook Bruce Cook's customized Chevrolet has been found.

Bruce Cook has his beloved truck back.

The Kelowna man woke Friday morning to find his heavily customized truck had been stolen over night.

Cook had been working on the lifted black Chevrolet for five months and got it running just days before it was stolen.

Also stolen from the Sexsmith Road property was a grey suburban SUV he had purchased two days prior.

But on Friday evening, Cook posted on social media that both of the vehicles had been found.

“Truck and suburban have both been located. Both appear to be in good condition (from the pictures I’ve seen) minus four flat tires on the suburban. I can’t thank everyone enough that shared and commented - that was amazing and helped a huge amount! Also a big thank you to the Kelowna RCMP for their awesome work and being great to work with. I’m exhausted after a crazy rollercoaster day,” said Cook on Facebook.

Cook also credited local media, including Castanet, for getting the word out quickly about the thefts.

Cook is a Nitro Circus freestyle motocross rider who lost the use of his legs while attempting a world’s first double front flip in 2014. In June, the Hook or by Cook debuts on AMI-tv. The show sees him work with others to help them overcome obstacles such as disabilities.