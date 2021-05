Photo: File photo

Witnesses tell Castanet there was what appeared to be a serious accident on Highway 97 near Gordon Drive.

A tractor trailer unit collided with a passenger car in the northbound lane of the highway at 11 p.m. Friday night.

One witness said the car was under the transport truck.

It is not known if anyone was injured in the accident.

Castanet will have more information as soon as it becomes available.