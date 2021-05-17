YLW is changing the way it charges taxis and other service providers to access the airport

Photo: file photo

Consumers will now be asked to directly foot the bill taxis and other transportation network services receive to drop off and pick up passengers from Kelowna International Airport.

Up until now, YLW has charged each cab and TNS a yearly fee of $638 to operate at the airport.

But, with the introduction of ride-sharing services, YLW is doing away with the large yearly fee and going to a per-ride model.

Effective July 1, the airport is proposing to institute a $50 yearly license fee per vehicle plus a $2 fee for every pick-up or drop off greater than 3 kilometres.

The Passenger Transportation Board has already approved passing the $2 trip fee on to the passenger.

"As not all TNS drivers are full-time, an annual licensing fee could deter certain drivers from servicing the airport," airport finance and corporate service manager Shayne Dyrdal says in a report for city council.

"As a result, the airport wishes to implement an annual licensing fee, combined with a per-trip pick-up fee and drop-off fee for taxis and TNSs in order to provide passengers with a choice of service and ensure all operators incur the same costs to operate at the airport."

Dyrdal says service providers indicated fees should be fair and equitable "across all service providers," and that a per trip model was the best way forward.