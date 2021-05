Photo: Colin Dacre The new PetSmart location at 1500 Banks Road

Kelowna’s PetSmart location is on the move.

The retailer is moving from its current location in Spall Plaza at Harvey Avenue at Hardy Street to a location about five minutes down the highway.

Crews are now at work renovating the empty space at 102-1500 Banks Road, the former location of Home Outfitters.

“We expect to open the new Kelowna store location in mid-August of this year,” says a PetSmart spokesperson.