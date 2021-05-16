Property crime in Kelowna continues to trend downward

Photo: Castanet/file

A downward trend in property crime numbers noted last year, has continued through the first three months of 2021.

In her first quarterly report of 2021, Supt. Kara Triance says property crime across the board decreased by 10 per cent over 2020 figures.

First quarter numbers in 2020 were up over the previous year, however, it was noted those numbers began trending down in March of last year.

Overall, property crime dropped 16 per cent last year.

Over the first three months of 2021, there were 2,424 reported cases of property crime compared with 2,708 last year.

Residential break and enter was down more than 40 per cent, while shoplifting dipped almost 24 per cent.

While property crime dropped across the board, bike theft jumped 17 per cent. During the first three months of 2021, there were 96 reported instances of bicycle theft, up from 82 the previous year.

Mental health calls increased nine per cent while drug overdoses were up from 17 during the first three months of 2020 to 30 this year.

The instances of person offences fell negligibly while domestic violence, sexual assault and sex offence cases were identical to the previous year. Both robbery and cases of assault with a weapon also 36 and 38 per cent respectively.