Proposed rental apartment across from KGH would require some units designated for staff or visitors

Developers of a planned mixed-use residential apartment across from KGH will be required to set aside some units for hospital use.

Planning staff say a Section 219 covenant would be placed on the development designating a portion of the residential rental units be set aside for hospital staff, visitors or other hospital-related institutions.

The apartment would be located at 416, 426 and 430 Royal Avenue where three single-family homes are presently situated directly south of a hospital parking lot.

The developer, Denciti Development Corp is seeking to rezone the three properties in order to accommodate the project.

The proposed HD3 zone would include a residential rental tenure only subzone which would require the building to remain a rental in perpetuity.

Along with the rental units, a modest commercial unit is also proposed which staff indicate must meet prescribed uses outlined within HD3 zoning.

If council give initial approval to rezone the properties, a public hearing would be held.