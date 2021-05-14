Risk from algae bloom on Wood Lake low, says Interior Health

Photo: Donna Numminen Wood Lake

Interior Health says it is keeping a close eye on Wood Lake.

The lake is in the midst of a massive algae bloom and residents are being reminded to avoid drinking or cooking with untreated water from the lake.

“While the bloom contains blue-green algae, testing indicates the risk to the public remains low,” Interior Health said Friday afternoon, noting the water is safe to use if treated.

“Visitors and residents are reminded not to drink or cook using untreated water directly from lakes, ponds or wetlands due to the risk of waterborne illness. Boiling the water will not remove any toxins from blue-green algae blooms. Provide pets and livestock with an alternative source of drinking water where there are active algae blooms, as they can be sensitive to toxins,” Interior Health continued.

The health authority says algae blooms are naturally occurring throughout B.C. and may vary in colour from blue, green, brown, yellow, orange to red and appear like foam, scum, mats on surface or soup. Some algae blooms may also smell unpleasant. Algae blooms containing cyanobacteria (blue-green algae) may produce harmful toxins.