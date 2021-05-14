Two new exposures to COVID-19 have been detected within Central Okanagan schools

Photo: Contributed

Interior Health has confirmed two new exposures to COVID-19 with the Central Okanagan School District.

Information released Friday afternoon indicates exposures has been detected at Kelowna Secondary and George Elliot Secondary in Lake Country.

Those affected are self-isolating at home with support from public health teams.

Anyone deemed a close contact of the individuals will be notified by Interior Health through contact tracing.

Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible.

Potential exposure events are now active within 10 schools in the Central Okanagan, seven of which are within School District 23.