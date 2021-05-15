Kelowna council will get first look at proposed 20-storey downtown affordable housing project

Photo: S2 Architecture

A much anticipated affordable housing high rise project slated for Kelowna's downtown area will make its way to city council Monday.

The apartment complex being brought forward by BC Housing calls for 20-storeys on the east side of Bertram Street near Bernard Avenue.

If given final approval, it would be the first affordable housing high rise constructed by BC Housing in the Okanagan.

Two adjoining lots have been consolidated for the project. According to a staff report one is vacant while the other has a single-family home which would be demolished to make way for the tower.

The building would include a 17-storey residential tower on top of a three-storey parking podium.

The podium would include space for a planned daycare as well as 14 townhouses which would screen the parkade behind. The residential tower would feature 162 rental units.

"Affordable rental units within the downtown core are much needed," a staff report supporting the application states.

"The development proposes affordable non-market and market rental housing, accessible housing and daycare services. The project is intended to benefit local medium and low-income seniors, couples, individuals and families who are facing challenges meeting their housing and childcare needs."

A height variance would be required for the project to move ahead. The downtown building height map allows for 12 storeys and 37 metres on the property.

The application before council is for OCP and zoning amendments.

Should council give first reading to both, it would be brought forward to a public hearing.