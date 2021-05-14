Sobey's honours Kelowna's Farming Karma for its innovation

Photo: Contributed

A relatively new Kelowna business is already making its mark in the beverage industry.

Farming Karma, which started producing fruit beverages from its Rutland headquarters in 2019, was recognized by Sobey’s and Safeway as the winner of their Local Innovation Award for 2020.

“The team has been very committed to driving sales in our stores with regular promotional involvement, consistently strong service levels and has captured the attention of our customers by providing a healthy-first approach to fizzy, delicious beverages,” a Sobeys representative said in announcing Farming Karma as the award winner.

Farming Karma, which is located at 1160 McKenzie Rd., is a collaboration between apple farmer Karma Gill and The Vibrant Vine and Frequency Winery co-founder Anthony Lewis.

The company started out with an apple flavoured beverage but now has five flavours from which to choose.