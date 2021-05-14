Stars on Ice journey resumes at Prospera Place this fall

Photo: Contributed

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the cancellation of performances and sporting events across North America for more than a year now—but Stars on Ice is planning a comeback this year.

After cancelling performances in 2020 for the first time in its 34-year history, Stars on Ice returns to the ice in North America after a 17-month hiatus. The 2021 Stars on Ice tour is planning to return to Kelowna this October for a 7:30 p.m. performance at Prospera Place.

The 2021 tour boasts a lineup of legends and tour favorites, including, four-time World Champion and four-time Canadian Champion Kurt Browning; two-time Olympic Silver Medalist, three-time World Champion and seven-time Canadian Champion Elvis Stojko.

Other tour stops in B.C. include Victoria and Vancouver

Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 20 at 10 a.m.