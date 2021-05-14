173478
Kelowna  

Stars on Ice journey resumes at Prospera Place this fall

Stars on Ice coming back

- | Story: 334017

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the cancellation of performances and sporting events across North America for more than a year now—but Stars on Ice is planning a comeback this year.

After cancelling performances in 2020 for the first time in its 34-year history, Stars on Ice returns to the ice in North America after a 17-month hiatus. The 2021 Stars on Ice tour is planning to return to Kelowna this October for a 7:30 p.m. performance at Prospera Place.

The 2021 tour boasts a lineup of legends and tour favorites, including, four-time World Champion and four-time Canadian Champion Kurt Browning; two-time Olympic Silver Medalist, three-time World Champion and seven-time Canadian Champion Elvis Stojko.

Other tour stops in B.C. include Victoria and Vancouver

Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 20 at 10 a.m.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

173469