More cougar sightings in densely populated areas of Kelowna

Photo: CTV News



There have been several more cougar sightings in Kelowna over the past 24 hours.

Allison Wardle tells Castanet she was out for a walk with her cat on a leash on the Mount Baldy trail in the Dilworth area.

"We were maybe 50 metres away from the trailhead when my partner noticed something moving in the bushes."

Wardle says they didn't get a look at the animal's face, but they did see the outline, including the animal's shoulders, ears and tail.

"I picked up our cat and backed up slowly while [my partner] tried to distract it and scare it off. The cougar wasn't aggressive, but I think we startled it — and it was interested in our cat."

Once the pair had put some distance between themselves and the cougar they started to run, "I bolted and we all made it back to the car safe and sound, thankfully."

A cougar was spotted near Knox Mountain earlier this week, on Woodpark Crescent in Magic Estates Wednesday morning.

Castanet also received a tip from Kelly Konrad who says his girlfriend was working out outside atTWP Fitness on Kirschner Road Friday morning when a woman carrying a clipboard and wearing a high visibility vest told her class that a cougar had been spotted in the area.

Ken Owens with the BC Conservation Officer Service tells Castanet there was a cougar sighting on Inkar Road close to Burtch and Springfield roads on Thursday morning.

Owens also says that so far Kelowna cougar sighting numbers this year are similar to past years and represent the area we live in.

Owens says cougars are nocturnal and typically prey on their available food source within the areas they live. "That means deer that wander into town as well."

Owens says cougars can travel long distances in their hunt for food and that occasionally brings these big cats into seemingly inappropriate areas, even places densely settled by humans.

"This cougar sighted several times over the past week is exhibiting normal, natural behaviour and has been assessed to have a low public safety risk," he said.



Although not unheard of, cougar attacks on humans are extremely rare.

The British Columbia Ministry of Environment estimates the cougar population in B.C. amounts to approximately 7,000 animals. "Even though cougars are seldom seen, the public should be aware they are present and at rare times travel through rural residential areas," Owens says.

If you do encounter a cougar WildSafeBC advises to give it a wide berth but don't run. Maintain eye contact, never turn your back, speak in a confident voice and slowly back out of the area. Sudden movements may provoke an attack. Keep your children and pets close and avoid walking alone.