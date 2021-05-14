WorkSafeBC announces inspection blitz of BC Interior wineries and craft breweries

Photo: Castanet Staff

WorkSafeBC is announcing an inspection blitz at wineries and craft breweries in the B.C. Interior ahead of tourist season.

The initiative will focus on establishments with tasting rooms that may see an increase in customers this summer. The inspections and consultations will confirm that up-to-date COVID-19 safety plans are in place and implemented, and controls are in place to protect workers from COVID-19 transmission.

“With warmer weather here and summer fast approaching, these businesses will likely see increased activity in all three areas of their operations: agriculture, manufacturing, and customer visits,” says Al Johnson, head of prevention services at WorkSafeBC.

“As the number of workers increases, manufacturing ramps up, and tasting rooms attract more visitors over the summer, we need to ensure these employers have updated and effective COVID-19 Safety Plans in place to protect their diverse workforces.”

WorkSafeBC says it will conduct about 40 field inspections and 35 consultations in the B.C. Interior over the next three weeks.

“We want to ensure we are working with B.C. wineries, cideries and brew pubs in order to help these businesses prepare for a safe and successful summer,” says Johnson.