Kelowna business closing its doors after battling to stay alive through pandemic

Another Kelowna business has succumbed to the coronavirus pandemic.

Start Fresh – A Collaborative Kitchen Inc. has closed its doors for good Thursday night.

Michael Buffett, owner and Head Chef of the restaurant on 1708 Dolphin Avenue, in Kelowna says in a heartfelt social media post, "I hope all is well. Unfortunately, this ongoing pandemic has flipped mine upside-down, and as a result my business, Start Fresh, is closing permanently.

Anyway, this is a challenging email to write, but our last day was today."

Buffett says the decision to close was based on the fallout from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic an uncertain economic climate, business restrictions, and the general malaise caused by COVID-19.

"Based on current COVID restrictions, catering facilities/businesses will not be able to return to normal operations any time soon. We worked diligently throughout the pandemic in the hopes of keeping the business going, but recently it has become apparent that this is just not possible. Thank you for the support you showed Start Fresh during the past four years."

The company was closing in on its fifth-year anniversary as a socially-driven concept that provided a wide range of high-end catering services and culinary experiences, alongside a free training program provided to underemployed community members to find help them meaningful work.

Buffett says, "over the past year, the leadership team worked hard to keep the business afloat. Start Fresh pivoted to virtual cooking classes and online events and then shifted again to create an online grocery delivery business. It's impossible to predict what the next year will look like, and consumer demand is low, primarily based on the uncertainty around the ability to host events."

Buffett says the past year has been very challenging and it took a major toll with two years of pushed weddings, cancelled events, refunds, and no money to pay wages the owner decided it was time for something new.

"Time to go out and get a real job," said Chef Michael, who has spent the last five years building the business and community around Start Fresh. "Serving this community has been the greatest thing I've ever done, and hopefully, I can find another avenue to continue doing just that."