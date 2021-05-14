2 Okanagan doctors win awards from College of Family Physicians

Photo: Contributed Dr. Taran Main (left) and Dr. Jessica Luksts (right)

A pair of Okanagan doctors have received annual awards from the BC College of Family Physicians.

The awards to Dr. Taran Main in Kelowna and Dr. Jessica Luksts in Penticton were amongst several handed out in advance of Family Doctor Day on May 19. Award recipients are nominated by a member of the public,

“BC’s family doctors spend time getting to know patients and their families, delivering patient-centred care that takes into account the whole context of a person’s life,” says Dr. Marjorie Docherty, Kelowna-based family physician and president of the BC College of Family Physicians.

“Evidence tells us that this type of longitudinal care leads to fewer hospitalizations, lower mortality, better overall health outcomes, and higher satisfaction with the health care system. That’s why we’re thrilled to be able to celebrate outstanding family doctors through our annual awards.”

Kelowna’s Dr. Main received the Dr. Manoo and Jean Gurjar Award. The award is given to two resident physicians in the UBC Family Practice Residency Program who demonstrate a passion for family medicine, show a commitment to practising comprehensive, longitudinal care, take an interest in social justice and practise kindness with those around them.

He is the R2 resident at the UBC Okanagan Rural/Regional site. As resident of the site for the last two years, he has improved the wellness of his colleagues throughout the COVID-19 pandemic

Dr. Main has also been effective in advocating for curriculum change in the program, including ongoing efforts to increase addictions medicine and Indigenous health training at the site. He has sought out additional educational opportunities to serve underserved populations during his residency, as well as volunteering for an outreach program.

Penticton’s Dr. Luksts received the R2 Resident Award. The award celebrates three R2s graduating from the UBC Family Practice Residency Program who demonstrate a passion for family medicine, lead by example, influence change and practise kindness with those around them. Dr. Jessica Luksts is a second-year family medicine resident at the UBC Okanagan South site. She earned her Doctor of Medicine degree from McMaster University in 2019. Known for her warm, caring and professional manner and her effective communication skills, Dr. Luksts has made a positive impact on the lives of her co-residents and her patients.

In her role as the co-lead resident of the program site, Dr. Luksts worked with new technologies, exercised creativity and found strategies to support and lead not just her co?residents, but the entire residency site through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Luksts worked to ensure there was adequate personal protective equipment by sitting on the local Division committee for the region, and also advocated for residents to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations alongside local family physicians. Her efforts to bring comfort and cohesion to her colleagues were evidenced through her facilitation of COVID-safe social events and sourcing of food for the hospital learner lounge; such actions providing a great boost to site morale.

The College says it takes on average 11 years of education and training before a doctor enters practice.

British Columbians in need of a family doctor can visit PathwaysMedicalCare.ca, a new province-wide public directory that helps connect people to care. It includes individual family doctor listings plus information on doctors accepting new patients.