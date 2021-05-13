Three more COVID-related deaths in Interior

Photo: Contributed Spring Valley Care Centre

Another three Interior residents have passed away from COVID-19, including another resident of Kelowna's Spring Valley Care Centre.

Data from the BC Centre for Disease Control's COVID-19 dashboard shows a total of 144 COVID-related deaths in the Interior on Thursday, an increase of three since Wednesday's update.

COVID-related deaths have risen substantially across the Interior in recent days, with 13 new deaths reported in the past eight days alone. That makes up nine percent of the health authority's entire COVID-related deaths over the eight-day period, and 34 per cent of the entire province's COVID-related deaths in that time.

On Thursday, Interior Health disclosed another death at Kelowna's Spring Valley long-term care home, bringing the total deaths at the facility to six since a COVID-19 outbreak was declared there on April 28.

To date, 25 residents and 10 staff/others at the facility have tested positive for the virus.

Kelowna's other outbreak, at Sandalwood Retirement Resort, remains stable, with 26 residents and two staff having tested positive. Two people at the facility have also died.

Despite the deaths, IH's chief medical health officer Dr. Albert de Villiers said last week the majority of the residents and staff at these facilities are vaccinated, and most who have tested positive are asymptomatic, or are only showing mild symptoms.

During Thursday's press conference, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry disclosed that between Dec. 27 and May 1, 26 British Columbians who'd received one dose of the vaccine passed away, while four who had received both doses also died. She noted that the median age of these deaths was 87.

She said while the vaccine is not 100 per cent effective, it has drastically reduced hospitalizations and deaths among those who've received it.