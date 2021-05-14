Neighbours of a once prominent Kelowna house are pleading with owners to do something as it falls further, and further into disrepair

Neighbours of a once-proud 109-year-old heritage house on Park Avenue are imploring the owner to do something while the owner's daughter says the City of Kelowna and RCMP are letting her down.

Known as Buck House, situated near the intersection with Pandosy Street, it's described on the city's heritage website as being "representative of the size and style of the houses that once stood along this desirable section of Pandosy Street."

"Built circa 1912 for C.G. Buck, it is additionally significant as a local example of the late persistence of the Queen Anne Revival style. The two-storey bay window and the open front verandah are hallmarks of the style."

Today, the house sits empty, boarded up, falling apart.

"The owner doesn't live in town and basically, it's just been allowed to degrade over time," says Antonin Van Der Lely, who lives two doors down.

"It's a tragedy. Basically, it's a house that has gone into disrepair, it's attracting unwanted visitors, and we'd like to see the house returned to its former glory, cleaned up and have someone live here that contributes to the neighbourhood."

Van Der Lely says the homeless population have bought their junk and set up a camp in the backyard, have urinated on neighbours fences, and there have been break-ins.

"By no means are we against situation, it's a very complicated situation, but this doesn't help."

He applauds the city for doing what they can, but there are only so many things that can be done. "It is private property."

The city has boarded up the home, apparently asked that a modu-loc fence be erected to keep people out and, according to Van Der Lely, looking at hiring a company to remove junk and needles from the property.

He implores the owner to either sell it, or start work on repairing it.

Stephanie Sauer, who says her mother owns the home, lays any blame for issues with the property squarely at the feet of the city and the RCMP.

"We've done everything the police have asked us to do. We've boarded it up...and it seems not to be enough," says Sauer, who tells Castanet both of her parents are ill.

"They can't seem to provide any assistance in maintaining the property that we have not had a problem with for the 60 years that we've owned it until these past two years.

"How is it that in the past two years, the city can't maintain their transient population."

She says the city needs to take control, and she's frustrated people continually trespass, but are never charged.

"Police went in and found people sleeping in my bed.

"We've had so many break-ins that we had to board up the whole house which is inconvenient when we plan to live there all summer."

She says they have lived in the house every summer except last year due to COVID.

"Yes, the house is old and needs a lot of maintenance, but why would I spend a lot of money on a house when the city can't control the transient population, and every time I fix something, it just gets broken again."