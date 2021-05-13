6 new officers added to Kelowna's community safety unit

Photo: Contributed

Six additional officers have been assigned to Kelowna RCMP's community safety unit, just in time for summer.

"The Kelowna RCMP community safety unit (CSU) is a team with a mandate to perform high visibility uniformed patrols in the city’s public spaces, take enforcement action where appropriate to do so, and engage in fostering excellent working relationships with partner agencies and community stakeholders to work in collaboration to prevent crime," said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

The total number of officers dedicated to the unit in Kelowna now sits at 27.

Command of the community safety unit has been handed to Staff Sgt. Hunter, who is responsible for a wide array of teams focused on social order issues, safety, and property crime.

He also oversees the foot and bike patrol teams, youth officers, the police and crisis team (PACT), the crime reduction unit (CRU) and integrated community policing team (ICP).

“These dedicated officers will be working closely with our partners, including the City of Kelowna, Interior Health, and the BC Prosecution Service, to address some of the multifaceted issues that face our community,” says Supt. Kara Triance, officer in charge of the Kelowna RCMP.

“Our close working ties allow us to come together as a team to find long term solutions to the issues of public disorder, property crime, mental health, and substance abuse. Addressing these problems brings a sense of wellbeing back into our downtown area and allows of our community members to feel safe while enjoying our beautiful public spaces in Kelowna.”