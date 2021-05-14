Canada Post suspends delivery to community mail box due to nearby dog poop

Photo: Monica Walker

Residents along Broadview Road in West Kelowna have found themselves in a poopy situation.

Monica Walker says she went out to retrieve her mail when she saw a Canada Post note across the mailbox.

The note read:

"Attention Canada Post Customers, mail delivery has been suspended tho this community mailbox as someone continues to leave bags of dog poop on the ground at this location. Delivery will resume once this new trend stops at this location. Please keep your community mailbox site clean and clear of any health and safety hazards."

Walker says the neighbourhood never received any warnings.

"No one was told anything and then it just stops."

The resident says she is beyond frustrated.

"I'm actually trying to find work right now. I'm waiting for this special card to come in the mail that I need to put in my resume. That was supposed to come today."

Walker believes the bags were left by people who are not from the area.

"We get a lot of transients and people walk their dog from all over the place. Whoever has done it used disposable bags. It's not blocking the mailbox and all. I'm really upset I can't believe this. If there was poop in front I can understand this, but it's off to the side."

Walker says she called the number provided on the notice three times and kept getting passed off.

"I waited for 25 minutes on hold and the final person said 'I don't what to say I will try and have someone contact' you. I haven't heard anything."

Castanet has reached out to Canada Post which says they will be providing more details over the next 24 hours.