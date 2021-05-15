Students at Okanagan Mission Secondary raise money for cancer research

Photo: Contributed

Students at Okanagan Mission Secondary School are coming together to raise funds for cancer research.

Grade 11 student Calli Davidson says they are aiming to raise $10,000 for the Canadian Cancer Society with a fully student-run event.

Students and staff in grades 10 through 12 have formed teams and every week the teams participate in a new challenge raising money.

On May 28, students have organized an all-day event with games and informational booths to learn more about what is involved in cancer research.

"My grandma passed away seven years ago due to brain cancer and that was a huge loss in my family and so it just means so much to be able to give back to the society so hopefully no one will have to lose a loved one due to cancer," Davidson added.

If you would like to support OKM and their mission to raise money for cancer research, click here.