Mayor Colin Basran denies any misappropriation of funds from a 2017 fundraising event

Photo: Wayne Moore/file Colin Basran announcing his intention to seek re-election in 2018.

"It was certainly a minor oversight on behalf of myself and my campaign team. There's been no misappropriation of funds, everything has been accounted for properly and spent appropriately."

That is according to Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran after the Daily Courier questioned a 2017 fundraising event which raised $20,000, money that was not reported as part of campaign financing filings as required by Elections BC.

Basran contends he, and his team, were unaware they were required to report the contributions, which he said were raised, and spent outside the campaign period."In this case, I utilized private funds raised by donors to elevate my profile in the community and share the good work I, and council are doing," Basran told Castanet News.

"I held an event in 2017 to raise funds, and then utilize those funds to boost my profile, particularly on social media. Those funds were raised and spent before the 2018 election," said Basran.

"None of those funds were utilized within the actual 2018 election campaign. As a result of that, we didn't know we had to submit that information to Elections BC.

"We were in our legal right to raise funds outside an election campaign as many people do. Those funds were spent before the election promoting me."

Under rules administered by Elections BC, all contributions used within the actual campaign period must be reported. In 2018, Basran reported raising, and spending $76,585, slightly under the legislated spending limit.

These monies raised are not part of that filing.

"Don't get me wrong, the money was used for a campaign of sorts I guess you could say, but not directly for the 2018 campaign."

Basran made it clear Elections BC has never reached out asking for financial information regarding the fundraising event.

He says they asked that the information be forwarded, which he intends to do in the coming days.

"This is as a result of a complaint made by somebody who donated to the event who has now become a major critic of mine and I think is trying to go out of his way at every opportunity to discredit me and try to make me look bad."

Kelowna builder Les Bellamy, who has soured on the mayor since donating $3,000 at the 2017 event, says he didn't make the original complaint, but says he brought the issue forward on a Facebook post in which he tagged every city councillor, but heard nothing back.

"At the end of the day if everything he has done is correct and is to the letter of the law and nothing untoward has been done, then great, bringing the news to light just reaffirms he is doing the right thing," Bellamy told Castanet.

"But if bringing to light and something untoward was done, then the community is better for it."

Basran says what he did was something most federal and provincial governments do, "except they actually use public funds to do it."

"We intend to (file) in the next few days so it's done because we have nothing to hide," added Basran.