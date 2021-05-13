Community rallies behind Kelowna man, fundraises for new tricycle

Rob Gibson

Phil Hotzon suffered a traumatic brain injury 10 years ago, but biking and his community at the Parkinson Recreation Centre mean the world to him.

So when he managed to save up enough money to buy a new electric tricycle, he was over-the-moon happy, until an incident on the trail left his bike water damaged and useless.

"Unfortunately, two weeks ago when Phil was riding his bike, he tried to make room for another cyclist on the path and ended up head-first in the creek. The other cyclist, as well as some nearby tennis players, were able to pull Phil to safety. The whole time that he was being rescued, his biggest concern was the safety of his tricycle," Ali Westlund tells Castanet.

That's when Westlund and her friends at Parkinson Recreation Centre started a GoFundMe that raised $5,800 in just 24 hours.

"We are so grateful to everyone who donated. We thought it was just going to be just us here, but we got donations from all across B.C. and even North America," Westlund says.

That was Wednesday. By Thursday, they were ready to present Hotzon with his new ride.

"I am so thankful. This bike is everything I need," Hotzon says.

"It's a very cool day here, a really great day a feel-good day," Westlund tells Castanet.

Hotzon's father Terry teared up when Castanet asked him how much the donation meant to his son, "he's so grateful and I am too and the rest of his family, they'd love to be here."

As for Phil he's already planning his first road trip: "Bertram Park, I can't wait."