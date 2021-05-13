Temperatures forecast to hit 29 C this weekend

Photo: Nicholas Johansen

A blast of summer is making its way to B.C.'s Interior this weekend, with highs forecast to hit 29 C.

With temperatures hovering around the low 20s most of this week, with a bit of rain, the mercury is set to rise beginning Friday, and carrying through to Sunday.

“Throughout this week and this weekend, we're going to be sitting anywhere from 5 to 10 degrees above normal for this time of year,” said Lisa Erven, meteorologist with Environment Canada.

In Kelowna, the forecast is calling for a high of 24 C on Friday, 27 C on Saturday and 29 C on Sunday. The hot weather is forecast for much of the Southern Interior, from Lytton to Cranbrook.

“This next burst of heat will be the hottest temperatures we've seen to date this year,” said Erven.

"We did see some mid-April heat, which was warmer than normal for that time of year, but this upcoming period in May looks like the temperatures will get even higher.”

And while Sunday's high of 29 C is well above average, it probably won't be the hottest May 16 in Kelowna on record. That came in 2006, when temperatures hit 31.5 C.

But for those looking to get outside and soak up some rays, make sure to take advantage of this weekend's weather, as rain and cooler temperatures are expected to return come Monday.

“Once we move into early next week we are heading for a pattern shift to cooler temperatures with showers in the forecast,” Erven said.