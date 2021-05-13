Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society fundraising for first home

Photo: Contributed

The Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society is getting ready to build its first home to help injured and orphaned animals.

To do that, it is conducting its first fundraiser.

The Wild About Spring online auction kicked off on May 1 and will continue until Monday, May 24. The silent auction’s target is $150,000 for the organization’s first centre.

“We have been simply amazed and delighted at the response from local businesses and individuals up and down the Okanagan Valley,” IWRS founder and president Eva Hartmann said in a press release. “It is thanks to our donors who have so generously given so many truly special and unique items in support of our fundraising target. Thank you sincerely to all our new friends and supporters for your generosity.”

Items up for auction include B.C. getaways and experiences, nature artwork, wildlife photography, home improvement services, garden items, one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces, wellness and shopping gift cards as well as gift baskets stuffed with everything from local wine and craft beer to health and beauty products to custom pet portraits. There is even a robotic pool cleaner.

The auction can be found here.