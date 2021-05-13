Mission Creek Mountain Bike Skills Park maintenance begins Friday

Photo: Contributed

The Mission Creek Mountain Bike Skills Park will be closed Friday as city crews improve jump lines.

According to the city work will begin Friday, May 14, from 7 a.m. until noon.

Some jump lines are expected to open throughout the afternoon.

Intermittent work will be taking place over the weekend with completion of all work anticipated for May 17.

For the safety of other users and work crews, park users are asked to respect and follow all posted signage and not use closed off jump lines or areas.

For more information about Mission Creek Mountain Bike Skills Park, visit kelowna.ca/parks.