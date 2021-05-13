Hospitality workers are not prioritized for early vaccination in Interior

Photo: Castanet Staff

Last week, servers, bartenders and other hospitality employees in the Vancouver Coastal Health region became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. But those working in the Interior will not be prioritized.

Last Thursday, the BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association confirmed that hospitality staff 18 and older in the VCH region, which includes Whistler, Squamish, Vancouver, North Vancouver, West Vancouver and Richmond, could begin booking their Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

This expansion of the worker-based rollout comes after police officers, firefighters and school staff across the province were prioritized first.

But Interior Health says as of this week, they have not expanded the worker-based rollout to all hospitality staff.

“Interior Health is currently targeting employees working in the following sectors: police, fire, wildland fire, education, childcare and grocery,” an unnamed IH spokesperson said in a statement.

“There may be differences between regions of the province; this reflects B.C.’s approach in targeting high-transmission areas.”

Additionally, the IH spokesperson says they've identified specific businesses in the Interior where employees can book a vaccination appointment.

“Eligible businesses have been identified for priority immunizations based on their number of employees, and the level of risk in the community related to number of cases locally,” the IH spokesperson said.

“These employers are being provided a code for their employees to enable their staff who are 18+ to schedule immunization appointments at local health authority clinics.”

But with the age-based rollout of vaccines across the province expanding rapidly, every adult is expected to become eligible before the end of the month, regardless of their employment. As of Thursday, everyone 30 and older is eligible to book a vaccination appointment.

Earlier this week, School District 23 Supt. Kevin Kaardal said about three-quarters of school staff in the Central Okanagan have received their first dose of a vaccine.

While vaccinations have since been expanded to other school districts in the Interior, IH would not say if all Interior school districts have been offered vaccines at this time, or how many school staff Interior-wide have now received a vaccine.