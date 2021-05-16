Ballet Kelowna Presents Livestream No. 2 – A Tribute to Canada’s Health Care Workers

Photo: Contributed

Ballet Kelowna’s 2020/21 season concludes with Livestream No. two a performance dedicated to Canada’s health care workers.

The show is offered free or by donation and streaming through Unicorns Live on May 21 at 7:30 p.m. Pacific.

“This performance goes out to health care workers across the country,” says Ballet Kelowna’s Artistic Director and CEO Simone Orlando.

“You are the unsung heroines and heroes of this epic fight against COVID-19 and your dedication, commitment, and courage deserve our deepest gratitude and admiration. We offer Livestream No. 2 as artistic respite from the stresses that so many have been experiencing. We are excited to reveal two inspirational new works along with an electrifying audience favourite.”

In his first work for the company, Vernon-raised emerging choreographer Cameron Fraser-Monroe brings his classical ballet training, knowledge of traditional Coast Salish, Grass, and Hoop Dance, and experience as a contemporary dancer to taq?s?, which means "to return something" in Ayajuthem.

Set to several songs by Polaris Prize-winning composer and singer Jeremy Dutcher, taq?s? follows the traditional story “Raven Returns the Water”, centred around Raven and Frog.

“It is very important that First Nations Peoples tell our own stories,” says Fraser-Monroe, a member of the Tla’amin First Nation in Powell River, BC.

“While our stories do not have morals, they do communicate our ways of life, and I found messages about water, greed, community, and justice to be relevant today.”

To promote inclusivity, the streaming of Livestream No. 2 is free or by donation.

“To our donors, funders, and sponsors, our heartfelt thanks,” says Orlando.

“You have made it possible for us to employ our artists and deliver virtual programming this season. While continued support is still needed to help us move toward recovery, I am proud of the great strides we have made this year in expanding our digital presence and reaching new audiences.”

For more information and to register for access, visit balletkelowna.ca