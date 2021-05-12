Photo: Contributed

There is another COVID exposure at a Kelowna secondary school.

Interior Health has confirmed a COVID-19 exposure at École Kelowna Secondary Wednesday, May 12.

In an email, Kevin Kaardal, Superintendent of Schools/CEO said “they are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams. Interior Health follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing. The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remains our highest priority.”

Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible.

Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to work closely with Interior Health to determine if any

additional actions are required, and to support ongoing communication to the affected school community.