Tourism Kelowna Society chooses group to lead it out of pandemic

Tourism Kelowna Society has chosen the board of directors it hopes will help lead the region out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization conducted its annual general meeting on Tuesday through a virtual format for the second time, and 18 board members were selected to aid in bringing the visitors back with a flurry.

“Through the uncertainty of 2020, Tourism Kelowna has remained focused on helping local businesses persevere,” board chair Joseph Clohessy said in a press release. “With our industry facing challenges unlike anything before, the board’s focus has been on managing and mitigating oncoming risk and planning for recovery so the organization and industry can once again prosper and bring increased benefits to our community.

“I’m proud of the organization’s work this year and am encouraged by the strength, conviction, and innovation displayed by local businesses through this very difficult year. The efforts local businesses have taken to keep going, despite increased cost of operation and decreased revenue potential, have been incredible. It was also very inspiring to witness our community come together to stay local and support local to help local businesses as much as possible.”

The organization noted some of its best work over the last 12 months, including marketing campaigns to help local businesses survive, being named the top mid-size city in Canada for sport tourism hosting for the second year in a row, an expanded retail program supporting more than 80 local businesses and an extension of advertising benefits to local businesses at no cost.

The pandemic has battered the tourism industry everywhere, but in few places is it more important than in the Okanagan.

“Tourism is a valuable economic contributor to our region. And while COVID-19 has presented once-in-a-lifetime challenges for our industry, it has also forced us to work closer and smarter than ever to keep that important industry going,” Tourism Kelowna president and CEO Lisanne Ballantyne said. “Kelowna and the Central Okanagan is well-positioned for a strong recovery due to the resilience of our local businesses and the strong draw of our four-season destination.”

This year’s board of directors consists of:

• Annika Betts, Sandhill Wines

• Audrey Surrao, RauDZ Creative Concepts Ltd.

• Carla Carlson, Comfort Suites Kelowna by Choice Hotels

• Cedric Younge, Hyatt Place Kelowna

• Dale Sivucha, Coast Capri Hotel (Kelowna)

• Edan Fay, The Royal Kelowna

• Gail Given, Counsellor, City of Kelowna

• Jon De Bruyne, Kelowna Concierge

• Joseph Clohessy, Delta Hotels by Marriott Grand Okanagan Resort

• Kelly Watt, Sandman Hotel & Suites Kelowna

• Kristi Caldwell, Wiseacre Farm Distillery

• Michael J. Ballingall, Big White Ski Resort

• Nataley Nagy, Kelowna Art Gallery

• Natalie Corbett, President, Kelowna Hotel Motel Association; Accent Inns/Hotel Zed

• Penny Gambell, Counsellor, District of Lake Country

• Sam Samaddar, Kelowna International Airport

• Thom Killingsworth, Kelowna Yacht Club