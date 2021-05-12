Cyclist with traumatic brain injury needs help to get back in saddle

Photo: GoFundMe

A Kelowna man who suffered a traumatic brain injury 10 years ago needs your help to get back in the saddle.

Phil Hotzon is well known around Kelowna and especially at the Parkinson Recreation Centre where he frequently attends classes and also volunteers.

Because of his injuries, Phil is unable to drive a vehicle but loves to ride and he uses a tricycle to get to his appointments and other activities.

Hotzon managed to save up enough money to buy an electric tricycle to help him get around town and he was very much enjoying his new ride until an unfortunate collision left him without a vehicle

"Unfortunately, two weeks ago when Phil was riding his bike, he tried to make room for another cyclist on the path and ended up head first in the creek. The other cyclist, as well as some nearby tennis players, were able to pull Phil to safety. The whole time that he was being rescued, his biggest concern was the safety of his tricycle," Ali Westlund tells Castanet.

The tricycle was damaged beyond repair, so Westlund along with several others at the Parkinson Recreation Centre decided to help out by starting a GoFundMe to help get him a new electric tricycle.

So far the fundraiser has raised $3,125 of the $4,500 goal and that only took 20 hours.

Andrew Baron tells Castanet they are beyond happy with the results so far and they have even found the perfect replacement for his tricycle.

"We can't thank everyone enough for your generosity so far. If you have time today, we would appreciate a share on social media more than you know," Baron says.

The fundraiser organizers are still hoping they can surprise Hotzon with a new electric tricycle and any extra money will be used to help insure his new ride and help him replace his cell phone and other items lost during the collision.