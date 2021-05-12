Kelowna's mayor believes things are getting better for businesses around the Richter St. shelter

Kelowna's mayor says the city has been responsive to concerns raised by businesses over increased crime and safety around the recently opened Richter Street shelter.

The temporary shelter, which opened Feb. 1 in the former Tree Brewing building, was supposed to operate for a short time, but has been extended to March of next year due to the pandemic.

Operators indicated 24-7 security would be provided both inside, and outside the shelter.

However, businesses in recent weeks have voiced concerns about an increase in crime and the safety of themselves and their customers to the media and city hall.

Speaking with Castanet News, Mayor Colin Basran says the city has been very responsive to those concerns, singling out community safety director Darren Caul as being "hands on" in helping to come up with solutions.

"You are starting to see increased security, increased RCMP patrols and a number of things that have been implemented to help alleviate the concerns raised by the area business owners," said Basran.

"I think there has been a lot of good work that has happened, particularly in the last couple of weeks to help mitigate that. We will continue to liaise with them and make sure they are able to operate their businesses the way they always have, without fear of disruption or criminal activity."

This is not the first time the city has been forced to respond to problems after shelters or supportive housing facilities have opened.

However, the mayor says it's not always as easy as just rolling out additional security or RCMP patrols out of the gate.

"We try to but depending on the mix of residents, you don't entirely know what those needs are going to be.

"It's not like when they open they come with nothing. They do come with various measures of security, RCMP patrols and various other things."

It's not perfect according to Basran, but he adds the city is doing the best it can with the resources it has, and is provided with.

He does say things are getting better, pointing to relatively few issues at the former Daily Courier site and other newer supportive housing projects. There was fear and anger before they opened, but few complaints since.

"I think for the most part, the integration of shelters and supportive housing has gone relatively well.

"Has it been perfect, no. But I would say overall when you look at the number of people that have been housed and the number of projects that have been opened, I would say the integration has gone fairly well, and we have learned a lot since the very first shelter or supportive housing project that we've had in our community to now."

Basran says the housing options made available has made a difference, and that difference is noticeable.