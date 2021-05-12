Murder charge approved against man arrested in Lake Country in relation to body found in Kootenay National Park

Photo: RCMP Philip Toner

A murder charge has been laid in connection to the death of a woman found in Kootenay National Park last week.

Philip Toner, 41, has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to the homicide of 35-year-old Brenda Ware.

Toner was arrested by the Lake Country RCMP on Tuesday and appeared in Kelowna court this morning, where a judge ordered him held for at least seven days while he is sent back to Alberta. Toner's ties to the Okanagan and why he was found in Lake Country have not been disclosed by police.

RCMP and provincial prosecutors in both Alberta and B.C. collaborated to lay the murder charge in Alberta, where police allege the killing took place.

“Although a charge has now been laid in relation to this complex, inter-provincial criminal investigation, the investigation is still very much active and ongoing at this time, we continue to share Toner’s photo in an effort to advance the investigation,” states Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon of the BC RCMP Major Crime Section.

He adds, “we renew our previous public plea for information, and ask that anyone who may have had contact with Philip Toner between May 4, 2021 and May 11, 2021, in either British Columbia or Alberta, to come forward immediately. Further more, we ask anyone who may have provided or offered a ride to anyone hitch-hiking between Columbia Valley BC and Lake Country BC to come forward as well. You may have information that is of value to the investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Southeast District Major Crime Unit Information Line at 1-877-987-8477.