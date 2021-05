Photo: 103.9 The Lake

There have been several reports of a cougar sighting in the Knox Mountain, Magic Estates area.

A photo posted on 103.9 The Lake Facebook page shows a cougar on the front doorstep of a home on Woodpark Crescent in Magic Estates.

Castanet has received several tips that the big cat is on the prowl in the area including one we received at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning indicating the cat was in the area, "halfway up Knox Mountain at Magic estate access."