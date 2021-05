Photo: Wesley Turcot

Emergency crews were on scene at a Rutland residence on Tuesday night after a vehicle appeared to have driven into a house.

The incident occurred just after 8 p.m. at a home on Mugford Road.

A witness told Castanet News he saw the vehicle while walking by the residence, and it appeared to be in direct contact with the house’s exterior.

There is no word yet on injuries.

Castanet has reached out to the RCMP for more details.