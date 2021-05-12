Allegedly impaired driver crashes into home and flees

Photo: Wesley Turcot

UPDATE 7:32 a.m.

A 30-year-old Kelowna woman is facing potential charges after colliding with a building and fleeing the scene Tuesday night.

RCMP tell Castanet the incident happened May 11, 2021, just after 8:00 p.m., when a vehicle collided into a residence in the 300-block of Mugford Road in Kelowna.

Front line officers attended and determined that the blue Kia SUV had struck the residence, causing damage to the building but no known injuries. Witnesses stated that the female driver, and lone occupant, had fled the scene on foot.

An officer located a woman believed to be the driver a short distance away. While dealing with her, the officer noted signs of alcohol impairment.

The breath demand was read to the woman, who was taken to the Kelowna RCMP Detachment for breath testing. The driver provided samples of her breath, which were in excess of the legal limit.

The 30-year-old Kelowna woman was released from custody for a future court date. The full findings of the investigation will be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for review and charge approval.

If you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police, you are urged to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

ORIGINAL 9:38 p.m.

Emergency crews were on scene at a Rutland residence on Tuesday night after a vehicle appeared to have driven into a house.

The incident occurred just after 8 p.m. at a home on Mugford Road.

A witness told Castanet News he saw the vehicle while walking by the residence, and it appeared to be in direct contact with the house’s exterior.

There is no word yet on injuries.

Castanet has reached out to the RCMP for more details.