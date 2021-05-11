COVID-19 exposures announced in Central Okanagan schools

Photo: Contributed

Interior Health has confirmed both Rutland Senior Secondary and Pearson Road Elementary are the latest schools to experience COVID-19 exposures.

IH says the students or staff impacted are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams.

"The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remains our highest priority. Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible," reads a statement from Central Okanagan Public Schools.

Students are reminded to stay home from school if they show any symptoms.

A full list of active COVID-19 school exposures in the IH region can be found here.